Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 691 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

SCCO stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

