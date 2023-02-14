Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,822,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 549,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 490,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

