Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

