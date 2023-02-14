Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stake Raised by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Articles

