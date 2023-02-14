Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stake Raised by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TV stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
