Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,696,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 6,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 962.0 days.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGYF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
