Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 0.6%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €254.00 ($273.12) and last traded at €265.40 ($285.38). 39,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €267.00 ($287.10).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €213.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

