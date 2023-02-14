Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

