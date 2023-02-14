HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RCI Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

