HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $16.30 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.