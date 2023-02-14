Head to Head Analysis: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) vs. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.64 -$119.42 million $0.77 12.38 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.59 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,435.00

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions 6.69% 38.98% 15.23% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 3 1 2.63 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 44.04%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

