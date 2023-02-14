Head to Head Comparison: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) & Its Rivals

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2298 11978 13374 307 2.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 137.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $836.32 million $159.95 million 18.91

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 15.41% -80.06% 2.46%

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

