Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

