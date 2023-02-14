Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

PEAK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

