Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 418,410 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,410 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

