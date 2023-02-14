Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

