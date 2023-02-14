Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

