Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $4.02 Million in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 457.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $85.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

