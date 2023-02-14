Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 179,688 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

