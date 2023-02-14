Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 128,224 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,224 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ProAssurance worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

