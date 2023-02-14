Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 6.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $144.00. 98,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 208,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Herc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,147 shares of company stock valued at $88,279,667. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.