Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 140,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,792,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 349,422 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

