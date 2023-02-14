HI Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $59.90 million and $522,564.23 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002897 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02249147 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $542,099.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

