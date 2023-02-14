High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
