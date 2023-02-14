High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

