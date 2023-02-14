Highland Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

