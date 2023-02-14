Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,802 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,201. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile



Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

