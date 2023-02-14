Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.68. 119,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $244.26.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.