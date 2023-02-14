Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

