Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
HOLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
