Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

HOLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

