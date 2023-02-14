Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,202. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

