Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Honda Motor stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,202. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
