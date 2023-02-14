Hop Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145,232.36 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $145,232.36 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00431933 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.32 or 0.28612026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

