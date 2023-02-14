Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.