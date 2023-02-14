Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NYSE:HWM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 73,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 587,857 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

