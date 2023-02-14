Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

