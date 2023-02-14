Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.