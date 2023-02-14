Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

