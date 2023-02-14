Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HWM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

