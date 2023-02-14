Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.53-1.67 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
