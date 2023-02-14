Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,283.4 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hulic has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

