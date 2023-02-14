Humanscape Price Hits $0.0994 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $2.91 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

