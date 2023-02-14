Hunter C. Smith Sells 1,398 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,927. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

