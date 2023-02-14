IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

IAC stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,010,000 after purchasing an additional 530,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

