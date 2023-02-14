IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

