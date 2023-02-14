Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $239.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.56.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.