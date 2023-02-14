Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $662.24 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Immutable X has a market cap of $662.24 million and approximately $79.02 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

