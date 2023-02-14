Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $662.24 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Immutable X has a market cap of $662.24 million and approximately $79.02 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
