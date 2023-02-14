Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $153,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immutep alerts:

Immutep Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

