Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $602,700.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $48,710.28.

On Friday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $33,604.92.

On Friday, November 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80.

NASDAQ PI traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.56. 387,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

