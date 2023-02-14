Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

