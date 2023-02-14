IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $34,751.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

