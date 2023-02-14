Insider Buying: Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,920,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,299.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

Applied Digital Stock Down 4.3 %

APLD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,307. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

