Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 180,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,285. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

