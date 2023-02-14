Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $675,941.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,444,008.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.42. The company had a trading volume of 621,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,560. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

